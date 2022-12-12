Great Falls Farmers' Market hosts 'Christmas Craft Show'

It was just several months ago when the Great Falls Farmers' Market wrapped up for 2022. One month later, they hosted their first Halloween Craft Show. On Saturday, they geared attendees up for the holiday season with their fourth "Very Merry Christmas Craft Show."

Great Falls Farmers' Market board member Erin Borland said the reason for hosting the show is two-fold.

"One, getting people out and about during the holiday season, and two, when we end the Farmers' Market, there's so many different craft shows." she said. "But we wanted to have one more place for our vendors to come and have another event for the community to come out and see what they have to offer."

Vendors from around North Central Montana got to display their items, while attendees were able to get in the holiday spirit ranging from shopping to getting pictures with Santa.

"We do have some of our veteran vendors that come to all of our events," Borland said. "Usually, we get a few surprises, and we get some new stuff. We have some repeats from our Halloween show, and we do have some new ones. It's just great because we open this up to the public, and the beauty is once a vendor does one of our shows, they come back to the market, which is awesome."

Great Falls Farmers' Market says they hope to continue these holiday shows each year for the community to enjoy, after yet another successful year full of different events.

