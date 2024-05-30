Great Falls Farmers' Market is back this weekend

Since 1982, the Great Falls Original Farmers’ Market has been a staple in the community. This Saturday, June 1st, is the first one of the season.

The market fills the streets of downtown Great Falls every Saturday throughout the summer with more than 100 vendors each week for everyone in the community to shop, eat, and enjoy.

“This Saturday we'll have about 135. We're going to be packed out. We actually have a waitlist already for the first Saturday as well. A lot of new vendors, a lot of people with baked goods, jewelry, candles, all kinds of different varieties,” said Michele Wynn, manager for the Great Falls farmers market.

Wynn also said for opening day, this weekend, there will be pony rides and live music.



“I love seeing all of the new vendors, people who are doing crafts and they're thinking, ‘hey, you know, would anyone want to buy my things?’ and so they come to the market and they're just so excited when people love their stuff and they do really well,” said Wynn. “Just seeing all the new vendors is really exciting, and all the old ones, all of the permanent ones who continue to come back every year because they enjoy it. So, it's just a great experience [and I] love seeing the community.”

Each year they range from 130 to 160 vendors at each week’s market. This year they already have 230 vendors lined up, and several more on the waitlist.

A popular family-friendly event, the farmers’ market consists of farmers, crafters, bakers, music and more for the community to enjoy.

“Love seeing the community come out and just really have a good time with it, so it's just a lot of fun. We have a lot of fun here,” added Wynn.

The farmers market will be every Saturday from June 1st through to the last Saturday of September. They run from 8:30am to 1pm outside the Civic Center, along Park Drive South, and Whittier Park.

For more information, click here to visit the Farmers’ Market website.