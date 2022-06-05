Great Falls Farmers' Market kicks off 2022 season

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Farmers' Market kicked off its 2022 season on Saturday morning.

The Farmers' Market was established in 1982. The origin of the Great Falls Original Farmers' Market dates back to the 1970’s when Hutterite colonies sold their produce door-to-door. In the late 1970’s a handful of Colonies and local farmers began setting up by the Civic Center and thus began the unofficial Great Falls Farmers' Market. In 1982 bylaws were adopted and the market became a non-profit trade association known as the Great Falls Original Farmers' Market featuring over 100 different vendors such as artists, farmers, and entertainers.

MTN talked with some vendors from the Great Falls Farmers Market, both old timers and newcomers. They all stated that supporting local is what they enjoy most in participating.

Tim Herrmann from Little Fern Candles Co. said, "We love the Farmer's Market, being able to come out, and support small businesses."

Jessie Bidlack, who operates Sweet Prairie Farm in Power and is entering their second year in the Farmer's Market, said, "we love the people here, it's a privilege to sell our products here, and it's really great and rewarding to support local vendors and local businesses."

The Market originally started in Margaret Park on the north side of the Civic Center and soon expanded into Whittier Park on the south side of the Civic Center.

According to the Farmers' Market website: "The Great Falls Original Farmers' Market is a non-profit organization based in Great Falls, Montana. With the mission, "Growing Commerce through Community", the market is managed through a board of advisors and community input. The market begins every season in early June and runs through September, filling the streets of Downtown Great Falls every Saturday from 8:30am-1:00pm."

