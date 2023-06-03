Great Falls Farmers' Market kicks off 2023 season

GREAT FALLS — Saturday marked the start of this year's Great Falls Farmers' Market, one of the most popular events during the summer season. While it was pouring rain throughout the day, that didn't stop vendors from setting up, and people making their way to the streets of Downtown Great Falls.

The Farmers' Market was established in 1982. The origin of the Great Falls Original Farmers' Market dates back to the 1970’s when Hutterite colonies sold their produce door-to-door. In the late 1970’s a handful of Colonies and local farmers began setting up by the Civic Center and thus began the unofficial Great Falls Farmers' Market. In 1982 bylaws were adopted and the market became a non-profit trade association known as the Great Falls Original Farmers' Market featuring over 100 different vendors such as artists, farmers, and entertainers.

Farmers' Market Manager Michelle Wynn said about 270 vendors applied last year, and on average they've had between 100-110 vendors every Saturday. This year they hope to have the same success.

"It feels wonderful to be here," Wynn said. "We were hoping the weather would be better, but we still have a lot of vendors here that are coming out, and so it's great to be back. I think people really anticipate the season starting up again. I think we're going to have another great year."

Wynn has been the Market Manager for the past seven years. She said from what she's seen over the years, the market is becoming increasingly popular. While the market attracts much of the same people who attend every year, it also brings in some newcomers looking to experience the market for the first time.

The past two years, the Great Falls Farmers Market was voted best community event for 2022. Wynn said she aims to continue the tradition of the Farmers' Market being one of the most popular and well-attended events of the summer.

Wynn said, "We try to make it family friendly. That's why we welcome new vendors. You can come every week and see different vendors. I think people really enjoy getting out, even in the pouring rain. We have people out here who enjoy the community to support local businesses. For a lot of these vendors, this is their sole income."

The market will be open every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. through the last Saturday of September. It takes place in and around Civic Center Park in downtown Great Falls, between Central Avenue and 1st Avenue South.

