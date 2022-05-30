Great Falls Farmer’s Market ready for Summer 2022

GREAT FALLS — Vendors and shoppers are preparing for the first day of the Great Falls Farmer’s Market on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

It's located at and around Civic Center Park in downtown Great Falls, between Central Avenue and 1st Avenue South.

The market will be open every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. through the last Saturday of September.

The website states:

We've grown into the biggest family-friendly social event in Great Falls. People come from all over the world to visit our Market with its wide variety of farmers, artists, non-profits and entertainment. Our unique, handcrafted items, baked goods, jams, jellies, syrups and honey are exclusive to our region. Food vendors offer ready-to-eat fry bread, crepes, mini-donuts, chicken-on-a-stick, and more for patrons to enjoy while they shop. Entertainers, pony rides and live music scatter the Market every weekend.

TRENDING ARTICLES

