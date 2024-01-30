Great Falls Figure Skating Club prepares for competitions

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Figure Skating Club has been hard at work these past few months and is ready to show it off in competitions.

The club was founded in 1929 and is still helping people of all skill levels tie up their skates and hit the ice.

“Starting in September, we offer a learn to skate classes from the age of four all the way til you don't want to skate anymore,” Stephanie Kazior, President of the Great Falls Figure Skating Club said.

While figure skating can appear to be an individual sport, the Great Falls Figure Skating Club prides itself on its camaraderie.

“There's just this really amazing feeling as a coach and a director,” Kazior said, “When all your team members are sitting in the stands for the lowest level skater all the way to the highest level skater, just to show that support.”

Kasey Smith, a skater who recently moved to Great Falls, is already ingrained in club’s community.

“Everyone's been really welcoming of me, “Smith said, “And I've seen it at other rinks before, that it's a lot more intimidating and they're not as friendly. And so it's been a really good environment here.”

Club members are preparing for the five competitions they have spanning the next six months. Most recently, they competed in the Big Sky State Games and all qualified to represent Montana at the State Games of America in San Diego this July.

According to their website, the club’s schedule includes:



Jan 12-14 Big Sky State Games in Billings

Feb 17-18 Helena

March 2 Great Falls Figure Skating

May 17-19 Spokane WA

July 17-21 State Games of America in San Diego

For more information, click here to visit the website. The Great Falls Ice Plex is located at 4001 29th Street SW; click here to visit the website.

