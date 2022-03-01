Great Falls Figure Skating Club preps for spring recital

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Figure Skating Club is getting ready to skate through the seasons at their upcoming spring recital. The skaters have been working for weeks on their performances and are excited to invite everyone to experience what passion and dedication looks like.

Stephanie Kazior, the Great Falls Figure Skating Club president, couldn’t be happier to see her students' hard work pay off.

“I think all the skaters are elated! We took group photos the other day and they could not stop smiling and I think they all know it’s going to be a blast,” she said.

She noted, “With Covid and coming back, it’s been really hard to even just get on the ice. So trying to host shows and practices while keeping costs low for the skaters so that they can afford to skate has been difficult but this year, but we’ve made it work.”

With the Great Falls Ice Plex opening for public skating and with donations from companies like Ox & Son Towing and Auto Auction, Stephanie was ready to get the show rolling.

“For our club to skate, it costs anywhere from twelve grand to fifteen grand for the season, so to have Ox and Son be generous enough to cut us a check was a dream come true. They helped this all happen for sure,” explained Stephanie.

Three guest skaters have also been brought in from Colorado: “I brought them in to inspire our girls and boys who are in our club and who aspire to be a little bit more competitive to show them what that looks like.”

The show is on March 4th at 5 p.m. at the IcePlex. Tickets are $7 at the door, or $5 if you bring a can of food. For more information, visit the Facebook page .



TRENDING ARTICLES

