Great Falls Fire Rescue announces winners of essay contest

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Fire Rescue announced the winners of its inaugural fire prevention essay contest .

Kids between the ages of 9 and 12 were asked to write a 500-word essay on a fire prevention topic for Fire Prevention Month.

This was the first year of the annual essay contest, and the topic for the essay was: What does fire prevention mean to you and your community?

GFFR said in a news release on Monday that the selection of the winning essays was quite difficult as there were many quality essays submitted.

The three winners are Benjamin Brown, Ethan Janusz, and Amara Ochsner.

The three will participate in a ceremony at Fire Station 1 on November 24, 2021 at 11 a.m. where they will have the opportunity to present their essays to members of Great Falls Fire Rescue and the community.

Great Falls Fire Fighters Local 8 will provide the following prizes:



1st place: $100 Visa gift card

2nd place: $50 Visa gift card

3rd place: $25 Visa gift card

There will also be a ceremony to celebrate the winners and their accomplishment.

