Great Falls Fire Rescue is conducting an essay contest for kids

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) is conducting a Fire Prevention Essay Contest for kids in honor of Fire Prevention Week. The essay topic is: What is the history of Fire Prevention Week and how does it affect our community?

The essay contest is open to kids, ages 9-12, in public, private and home schools, located within the City limits of Great Falls.

Essays should be 500 words or less, and may be typed or hand-written in the author’s best, legible handwriting.

The front page should include:



The author’s name

Author’s parent or guardian’s name and phone number

Author’s age and address

Judging Criteria:



Essays that demonstrate ability to write in an organized manner

Essays that focus on the Essay Topics

Essays that display an understanding of the importance of Fire Prevention

Essays may be submitted in hard copy or by email. If by email, please submit the essay as an attachment. Hard copies can be submitted by mail or in person to: Fire Station 1, 105 9th Street South, Great Falls. Emails should be sent to gffr.office@greatfallsmt.net.

All essays must be received no later than 5:00 PM, on Friday October 22nd.

The 1st, 2nd and 3rd-place winners will be invited to a ceremony at Fire Station 1. Winners will be notified on Friday, October 29th. GFFR will share the date of the ceremony after all winners have been contacted.

Friends, family and media are welcome to attend to hear the winners’ essays read aloud.

Winners will have their pictures taken with Great Falls Fire Rescue staff and receive a personalized plaque for their essay.

