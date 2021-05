GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Fire Rescue will be conducting recruit training for four new members beginning May 17 - and need help finding a building to use.

GFFR says they are looking for "acquired structures" - essentially old buildings that are scheduled for demolition for their "new guys" to conduct destructive training in.

If you have a building that they could use or know someone that does, you're asked to call Deputy Chief Klippenes at 406-791-8967.