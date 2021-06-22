Great Falls Fire Rescue plans to host Citizens Academy

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Fire Rescue plans to host a hands-on, interactive Citizens Academy. The eight-week program will cover a variety of topics, including auto extrication, technical rope rescue, hazardous materials mitigation, Advanced Life Support skills and EMS, search and rescue, and multiple live-fire evolutions.

GFFR said in a news release that after years of watching the Great Falls Police Department and Cascade County Sheriff's Office conduct Citizens Academies, they decided to join in to offer the GFFR Citizens Academy as a fully-interactive experience.

Participants who are selected for the program will be issued protective gear, taught how to use it, and closely instructed and supervised by experienced GFFR fire officers throughout the academy and allowed to participate in all drills (auto extrication, live fire, rescue operations, etc.) to their comfort level.

Due to limitations on the amount of personal protective equipment available, spots for this program are limited, and participants must be at least 18 years old.

Classes take place on eight consecutive Thursday evenings from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. from September 2nd through October 21st.

If you would like to attend, or for more information, send an email to sklippenes@greatfallsmt.net.