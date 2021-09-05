Great Falls Fire Rescue: "Prepare to Protect"

September is National Preparedness Month, and this year's theme is "Prepare to Protect."

Great Falls Fire Rescue chief Jeremy Jones said, “The first step is just being prepared for whatever may happen, whether that be having bottled water, power outages, as we go into the Fall we know we’re going to get some winter storms and sometimes we lose power, so will you be able to live a day or two without the necessities? Do you have food that you can eat without needing heat or electricity?”

GFFR has several tips to help the community, including lists and ideas of what to pack in an “emergency kit” as well as promoting an app called Code Red.

“We have been trying to get people to download the Code Red app. We have a link to it on our Facebook page and what that app does is when we need to get emergency communications to the masses we can put it on there and if you sign up, (get) a text message, give you a phone call.”

The Code Red system is free - but you must sign up to receive alerts. Along with missing persons, alerts can also be issued for severe weather, fires, and other natural disasters. Click here to learn more .

To learn more about the app and National Preparedness Month, visit the Great Falls Fire Rescue Facebook page , or ready.gov .