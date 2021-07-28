Watch
Great Falls Fire Rescue responding to hazmat incident

Great Falls Fire Rescue responding to reported chlorine spill at Benefis Sletten Cancer Institute
Posted at 11:57 AM, Jul 28, 2021
GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Fire Rescue crews are responding to a reported chlorine spill at Benefis Sletten Cancer Institute.

It is located at 1117 29th Street South.

There are no reports of any injuries at this point, nor the suspected cause.

Great Falls Fire Marshal Mike McIntosh said in a news release that there is no danger to the community and surrounding area.

We have a reporter working to get more details.

Earlier in the morning, Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported small electrical fire at Walmart on Smelter Avenue.

A partial evacuation of the store was ordered as a precaution.

There were no reports of any injuries or serious damage.

We have requested more details from GFFR, and will update you if we get more information.

