GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a small fire in the attic of a detached garage on Wednesday night (January 5, 2022).

GFFR said in a news release that it happened at 312 ½ 7th Avenue South.

There were no injuries, but the fire caused minor damage to the garage.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be unintentional, from the improper installation of wood stove piping.

No other details have been released; we will update you if we get more information.