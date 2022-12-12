Watch Now
Great Falls Fire Rescue responds to garage fire

Great Falls Fire Rescue
MTN
Great Falls Fire Rescue
Great Falls Fire Rescue
Great Falls Fire Marshal Mike McIntosh
Posted at 9:16 AM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 11:26:34-05

Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a two-alarm fire on the east side of town on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at about 1:15 p.m.

Firefighters arrived at 4423 Fifth Avenue South and found an attached garage on fire, and were able to keep the fire from spreading to the rest of the house or extending to neighboring homes.

Crews were able to have the fire under control at 2:02 pm.

The fire caused significant damage to the interior of the garage, according to a news release from Assistant Fire Chief Mike McIntosh.

No one was at home at the time of the fire. The occupant of the home and her dog are able to reside in the home.

The cause of this fire has been ruled as undetermined after investigation.

It was the second structure fire GFFR responded to over the weekend. The other one happened on Saturday, and the fire left a family homeless. Click here for details and how you can help.

