Great Falls Fire Rescue responds to trailer fire

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a trailer on fire at about 1:40 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

GFFR said in a news release that the it was a vacant construction job trailer at 927 13th Street North.

Firefighters found one of the job trailers “fully involved” and the fire was starting to spread to a second job trailer located next to the trailer on fire.

Crews had to make access to the trailer through a chain link fence. Once access was gained, they were able to extinguish the fire in the first trailer and stop it from fully igniting the second trailer.

When investigating the cause of the fire, firefighters found the area and trailers to be frequented by homeless people, but they found no people in the area.

The trailer that was on fire sustained heavy fire damage, and the second trailer sustained exterior heat damage.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire has been determined to be unintentional.

