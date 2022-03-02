Great Falls Fire Rescue rookies train with first live burn

GREAT FALLS — Three rookies with Great Falls Fire Rescue have been training for the last eight weeks for today - a literal trial by fire, as that’s what they had to do Tuesday afternoon, dealing with a live burn for the very first time.

With warmer weather and wind gusting through the city, it made for a good day for the rookies to finish up their training with a live burn. They are helped by other members of the fire department to simulate real life calls.

“Throughout the last six weeks, we’ve covered everything that has to do with the fire suppression part of our job. All our different hose loads, strategy, tactics, and then all that sort of culminates in a live burn day where all those skills that they learned that they learned throughout the last few weeks sort of get thrown into one big drill,” Deputy Chief of Training Nolan Eggen said.

A fire is safely set inside a storage container then firefighters must enter a building and rescue a fake victim inside. After today, the rookies will complete their training and become full-fledged firefighters. Eggen oversees the training and said he’s seen a lot of growth from the rookies over the last few months.

“They’re intelligent and can think on their feet. Things you want in a firefighter. They have things and traits in them you can’t really teach. They came to us with no experience, so it’s been fun training them. It’s been a really good eight weeks,” Eggen said.

Live burns are exciting for everyone involved because the rookies get their first crack at a real fire and their peers get extra practice as well. The rookies said they’ve learned a lot over the course of their training and are excited to move out of their probationary period.

Travis Tomei is one of the rookies completing the training and said he had fun with the live burn.

Travis Tomei

“It’s been an awesome experience, just with all the new skills and tactics we’ve been learning,” Tomei said.” “We learn what we’re going to do on the streets. I’m excited to finally get done with these long ten-hour days and then go into these two 24 hours is exciting. Actually being on the streets and helping the community is a big goal of mine.”



