Great Falls Fire Rescue welcomes its first female fire officer

GREAT FALLS — Maren Reilly took the oath of office on Tuesday and became the first female fire officer at Great Falls Fire Rescue.

Fire Chief Jeremy Jones conducted the ceremony, administering the oath and promoting her to the rank of lieutenant.

Maren’s husband Eric pinned her new gold lieutenant badge on her uniform, and her parents pinned her new collar brass on.

Reilly has been with GFFR since 2011.

GFFR said in a news release: "In true firefighter fashion, Reilly downplayed the individual praise and acknowledged all of the people that helped her get to where she is at today."

The City of Great Falls hired the first paid female firefighter in Montana in 1982; now, Lieutenant Reilly is first female fire officer within the ranks at GFFR.

