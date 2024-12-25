Great Falls firefighters busy on Christmas day

GREAT FALLS — Firefighters in Great Falls have had a busy Christmas Day, with Great Falls Fire Rescue crews responding to two fires.

GFFR said in a news release that the first fire was reported just before 2 a.m. at a second-story apartment on the 1200 block of Fifth Avenue South. The fire started on the balcony and extended into an apartment. Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to adjoining units. There were no injuries.

Of the occupants of the apartment building, some of the residents were provided with services from the American Red Cross. Some residents were put up in hotels by the apartment's owner. The fire caused minor damage to on apartment; however, there was smoke and water damage to the entire apartment building. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

The second fire was at an apartment complex at the intersection of Eighth Avenue South and 54th Street. The fire was reported at 6:35 a.m. Firefighters found a plant pot and a plastic chair on fire on a second-story balcony.

GFFR was able to quickly extinguish the fire and keep it from extending into the apartment building. There were no injuries. There was minor damage to the balcony, and no occupants were reported to be displaced. The cause of the fire is being investigated.



We will update you if we get more information, including any details about donation drives or fundraisers to help the affected people.