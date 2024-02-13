Great Falls florist handles Valentine's Day rush

GREAT FALLS — Valentine’s Day is a holiday marked by chocolate, teddy bears, and of course, flowers. Aside from Mother’s Day, Valentine’s Day is the busiest holiday for My Viola Floral Studio in downtown Great Falls.



My Viola sources most of their flowers from Spokane, Washington, and also sources roses from one grower in Ecuador.

Every year, the store sets aside special arrangements for the holiday, which consist of different arrangements and styles of roses.

While My Viola usually has around 20 deliveries a day, they are expecting 150 deliveries and 50 in store pickups on Valentine’s Day.

“I think everyone gets excited,” said Kari Johnson, owner of My Viola. “You know, you get to see what new roses come in and…we try to create new designs every year and…try to do something different. So, yeah, we try to create excitement.”

While it is too late to order a delivery, My Viola welcomes anyone to come into the store and see what they have if they need last-minute flowers.