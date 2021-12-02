Great Falls girl reported missing

GREAT FALLS — Eunice Silversmith, a 13-year old girl from Great Falls, has been reported missing.

She was last seen on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

Eunice is 5'3" tall, about 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The Cascade County Juvenile Detention Center said in a Facebook post : "This young girl is the cousin of one of our Detention Officers and we need your help in finding her. May possibly be with a 27 year old male by the name of Syler."

The post did not provide any other information.

Anyone with information about Eunice is asked to call the Great Falls Police Department at 406-455-8565, or the Montana Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 406-444-2800.