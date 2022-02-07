Great Falls group collecting supplies for DC-bound truckers rallying against COVID vaccine mandates

GREAT FALLS — A group in Great Falls is collecting supplies for truckers who are preparing to rally against COVID vaccine mandates.

Starting March 1st, some truckers plan to drive from the West Coast to a rally in Washington, DC. At this point, there is no word on how large the proposed convoy will be.

The rally comes on the heels of a similar rally in Canada.

The Freedom Convoy Great Falls/Cascade County Support Group is collecting items such as toilet paper and small snacks.

They’ll be handed out at a cookout for truckers scheduled for February 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Town Pump off of the I-15 airport exit in Great Falls.

Dena Wouters, organizer of the Freedom Convoy Great Falls/Cascade County MT Support Group, explained, “We are going to have a 'Support Our Truckers' rally where we’re going to be lining up on (the) Central West overpass and Frontage Road with our signs in support, but we’re also going to be setting up a grill to grill burgers and hot dogs and just having a meal for truckers to have.”

Some group members will also be stationed off of I-90 in Billings to hand out supplies to truckers passing through on their way to DC.

"Once they get there, they plan on staying there and we wanted to make sure they have supplies to help them and also let them know we appreciate them, we love them. Because without our truckers, we would be in a world of hurt,” Wouters said.