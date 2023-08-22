Great Falls group offers support for entrepreneurs

GREAT FALLS — Every Wednesday morning, Jayson Olthoff offers a free gathering called CAB - Coffee And Business - to create a network for young entrepreneurs in Cascade County.

Since its inception, it's grown to about 60 members, and it sits near full capacity.

When starting a business, Olthoff says you must be passionate about the product. Believing is the first step to success and understand the purpose of why you're embarking on the journey.

Of course, knowing your numbers, audience, and your product come into play.

If you're interested in starting a business, creating a larger network, or want to learn more, CAB meets once per week.

The group meets at The Commons (112 Central Avenue) from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays.

For more information about Coffee And Business, click here to visit the Facebook group.

