GREAT FALLS — The annual Great Falls Gun & Antique Show begins on Friday, September 24 and runs through Sunday, September 26.

It will be at the Montana ExpoPark

HOURS:

Friday: 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

​Sunday: ​9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Pay once for all 3 days:

Adults: $10.00

Children 15 and under: $1.00.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult at all times.