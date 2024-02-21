Great Falls gym launches app to help people stay fit

GREAT FALLS — Businesses in Great Falls are always looking to add to and grow the community in some way. For Zack Lacasse and his wife, their business Fit Familia is doing this through their inclusive, vintage style gym.



What’s not vintage, though, is their approach for reaching a larger audience. The Fit Time app, recently launch by the company, allows users to not just integrate other smart devices like watches and fitness trackers, but also provides custom meal guidance options and even full guided workout planners.

The workouts come complete with instructions, videos, and soon, feedback available to their users via submitted videos.

“This gym was a place for our clients to come in and have that privacy. Look at what we’re doing with the community. It’s for that family feel and the results that they deserve,” explained Zack.

The app is continuing to grow, along with the community around it.

Currently, Time Fit offers a monthly membership for $16.99 per month or a yearly membership for $11.99 per month.

You can get more information by visiting the website, or their Facebook page.

