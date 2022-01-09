Great Falls gyms see increase in memberships

GREAT FALLS — One of the most common New Year's Resolutions that people have is going to the gym, but as the pandemic continues, and the rise of the omicron variant, many gyms around the world are worried about shutting down.

For gyms in Great Falls, owners and managers have seen an increase in people entering their doors.

Fit Republic in Great Falls has had no issues in the first week of 2022.

Amanda Tucker of Fit Republic said, ""We've seen an increase in both new members as well as current members making it in more frequently, and we anticipate a continual uptick in memberships for January."

When asked about if there any concerns regarding the rise of the Omicron Variant, she continued, "It hasn't really been a concern for many of our members. Our facility is over 40,000 square feet, so it really allows people to space out nicely. Some of our elderly and those with a pre-existing health condition, they're a little more cautious, and they come it at times where it is a little less busy. Overall, it hasn't been a huge concern."

The Peak Health & Wellness has also seen an increase in memberships.

Jamey Galbraith of The Peak said, "It has been quite a bit of an increase, actually compared to last year during the same week. We're up by about 60 percent as far as new members signing up."

While some members express their concerns about going to public gyms amid Covid cases, the importance of staying healthy remains the same.

Galbraith added, "I think any time at the gym to stay healthy is very important, but obviously what they found that how important staying fit and keeping your fitness up has helped with staying healthy, it's very important that you join the gym now, and get in here and take care of yourself."