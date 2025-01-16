Watch Now
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Great Falls High School dance team aims for national competition

Posted
and last updated
GFHS Bison Dance Team

In the video above, Paul Sanchez reports on the Great Falls High School dance team. The team is raising money to attend and compete in Orlando, Florida, in February at the National Dance Alliance High School Competition. For more information about donating to the team, or signing up for a dance camp this weekend, please email jennifer_wasson@gfps.k12.mt.us or call/text 406-899-4180.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App