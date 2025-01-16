Great Falls High School dance team aims for national competition

GFHS Bison Dance Team

In the video above, Paul Sanchez reports on the Great Falls High School dance team. The team is raising money to attend and compete in Orlando, Florida, in February at the National Dance Alliance High School Competition. For more information about donating to the team, or signing up for a dance camp this weekend, please email jennifer_wasson@gfps.k12.mt.us or call/text 406-899-4180.

