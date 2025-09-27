On Friday September 26, 2025, Great Falls High School marched their homecoming parade marched down Central Avenue.

Watch the video:

Great Falls High School homecoming parade 2025

The street was lined with spectators who enjoyed watching the school’s marching band, classic cars, and school floats promoting various clubs, programs, and youth activities.

Each year the students at Great Falls High School put together their floats and put their school spirit on display.

Delaney Lautenschlager said, “They seem to have a lot of fun. They build the floats that we see coming down the street here.”

Ayden Cheary said, “We had a fun pep assembly in the morning, and we got let out at 11 a.m. and then we got to go to our barbecue, which was pretty fun.”