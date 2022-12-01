Great Falls High School placed in lockdown as a precaution

(UPDATE, 2:51 pm) The lockdown has been lifted. At this point, we have not received any reports that an armed person was found, and there are no reports that anyone has been threatened or injured. All school operations have returned to normal.



(1st REPORT) The Great Falls Police Department says that at about 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022, Great Falls High School went into lockdown.

The lockdown was implemented after police were notified that a former student was possibly in the area of the school and may be armed.

The GFPD says there are numerous police officers in the area, both in uniform and in plain clothes.

As of 2:35pm, there have been no confirmed sightings of the former student. It is also possible the former student is not armed.

Evacuation: Defined as an internal emergency that requires students and staff to leave the building for their safety. Parents should follow emergency notifications.

Lockdown: Defined as an internal and/or immediate threat. All staff and students are locked in rooms. No one IN or OUT!

Shelter In Place: Defined as a safety precaution for an external threat that is not an immediate or internal threat.

Class Hold: Defined as a safety precaution implemented during an incident where students need to be kept in the classroom.

Release with Care: Defined as a possible threat in the schools’ neighborhoods during arrival and release time. Release with care procedures:

To ensure safety, the building administrator may ask staff to escort students to/from buses or waiting cars. Staff may also be asked to accompany students home.



