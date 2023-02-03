Great Falls History Museum will celebrate The Ozark Club

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls History Museum will be celebrating Black History Month with a presentation from historian Ken Robison.

He will host a presentation about The Ozark Club, a nightclub that was active in Great Falls from the 1930’s to 1962, when it was lost in a fire.

The Ozark Club served as a host to many prominent African American jazz groups and performers and turned into one of the top spots in Great Falls.

The museum website states:

Leo Lamar and his unique Ozark Club broke racial barriers. Leo saw an opening in World War II Great Falls, and the door to the Ozark opened to interracial patrons. “Everyone was Welcome” at the Ozark Club. Whites and blacks, young and old, rich and poor, climbed the narrow, dark stairs to the upper floor of the Ozark. LaMar’s strategy for success rested on an exceptional entertainment package anchored by a remarkable house band, the Ozark Boys.

Several months ago, Kristi Scott, director of the Cascade County Historical Society, explained, "For over three decades, they brought some of the best jazz in the country, right here to Great Falls Montana, and that was a big deal when you think about all of this establishment, bringing in entertainment really before the Civil Rights Movement, and you had people of all creeds and colors mixing and dancing, and celebrating music."

Scott noted, "The Ozark Club Absolutely broke racial barriers. This is a club that operated pre-Civil Rights Movement, when there was segregation going on across the country, and then right here in Great Falls Montana where you might not suspect this black-owned jazz club operating on the south side of Great Falls, who welcomed all people."

Robison says it’s important to keep sharing the story of the club so younger generations can know more about Great Falls history.

“We’ll be having a celebration of a club that operated here in the 1940’s, 50’s, and 60’s.” Robison said. “Great Falls was really the jazz capital between Chicago and Seattle. All the best jazz sounds were coming out of the Ozark Club.”

The presentation is free and open to all, and will be on February 11th at 1 pm. The History Museum is at 422 Second Street South. For more information, call 406-452-3462, or click here to visit the website.



