Great Falls Home & Garden Show gets underway

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Home & Garden Show kicked off on Friday, March 25th, 2022, at the Four Seasons Arena in Montana ExpoPark.

Kevin Lebrun, president of the Home Builders Association of Great Falls, said, "There's a lot of mixed reactions with this event, there’s some people who were really just looking around to see what they like, while others have full blueprints and are working with contractors on a specific project. It's a really good event to network because everybody knows everybody here, and if they can’t help you with something, they know someone who can.”

Event coordinator Katie Hanning noted, “Every year this is a great experience for everyone - the vendors, those who are coming - it’s just a great community event.”

Admission is $5 for adults; there is no charge for children under the age of 18 if accompanied by an adult. There is no charge for parking.

Friday, March 25: Noon to 8 pm

Saturday, March 26: 10 am to 6 pm

Sunday, March 27: 10 am to 4 pm

The show features scores of exhibitors , with vendors representing many aspects of home and garden, including kitchens, baths, flooring, appliances, furnishings, spas, fireplaces, outdoor spaces and more.



