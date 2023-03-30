Great Falls Home & Garden Show returns

GREAT FALLS — The annual Great Falls Home & Garden Show gets underway Friday, March 31 at the Montana Expo Park in Great Falls.

The show runs from 12-6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

"We're here to bring in spring and to help you with all your indoor and outdoor home and garden needs," said Home Builders Association of Great Falls executive officer Katie Henning.

MTN News Katie Henning

Admission is $5 for adults and free for kids under 18 with an adult.

There will be more than 300 booths, including 40 new ones.

"We have a landscape architect here this year in one of the booths. You bring a picture and she'll tell you what to do with your yard. I mean, that's really amazing. Then, we have a guy that's a contractor but he wants to just concentrate on decks for the show. So you can come and talk to him about everything decks. Bring your pictures and get some free advice," Henning said.

The Home & Garden Show has been a springtime tradition for 43 years.