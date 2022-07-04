Great Falls hosts annual Independence Day parade

GREAT FALLS — Downtown Great Falls was awash in red, white, and blue on Monday for the annual Independence Day parade.

The celebration kicked off at 11 a.m., with groups and individuals walking, driving, and riding along Central Avenue.

It was a festive celebration, starting with a C-130 flyover from the Montana Air National Guard, and wrapping up about an hour later.

Among the participants was Ron Ukrainetz of the Lewis & Clark Honor Guard. He enjoys seeing the crowds and shooting their flintlocks and making noise. They dress up in historically accurate outfits and love to see Great Falls folks out enjoying the parade.

"We're members of the Lewis and Clark Honor Guard, the oldest of Lewis and Clark Living History Group in the country. And our float today is one that we've done annually,” Ukrainetz said. “I really like seeing the people and, you know, getting everybody together and making a little bit of noise and laughing and being safe."

As the parade ended, however, the fun continued with the " 4th of July Hootenanny " on Central Avenue between 4th Street and 6th Street.

The Great Falls community fireworks display will begin at about 10:15 p.m. The best viewing of the fireworks will be at Elk's-Riverside Park (River Drive North between Central Avenue and 6th Street) from West Bank Park. West Bank Park will be closed all day for the pyrotechnics to set up the display.

BLACK EAGLE

Black Eagle will host an Independence Day parade. Staging will begin at 4pm at the Black Eagle Country Club. The parade will start 5 p.m. and head east toward the Black Eagle Community Center on Smelter Avenue.

SUN PRAIRIE

Sun Prairie will host a parade and corn hole tournament. The corn hole tournament begins at 4 p.m. Registration to compete is $10 per team; registration begins at 3:30 p.m. Proceeds will help Sun Prairie Park improvement efforts. The tournament will be at the basketball court on Grant Drive. The parade will begin at 7 p.m. at the fire station. Click here for the event page on Facebook.



From KRTV - best wishes to all on this Independence Day!