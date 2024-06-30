Great Falls hosts Corvette Club gathering

GREAT FALLS — On Saturday the Great Falls Corvette Club hosted their second annual Corvettes only show at City Motors.

Dozens of Corvettes and their passionate owners got together to celebrate the iconic car.

From classic Stingrays to the new 2024 models, the community appreciates what makes the corvette such a long-lasting vehicle and household name.

People were able to vote for their favorite Corvettes and participate in a 50/50 raffle, in which the money will help fund next year’s Big Sky Corvette Meet.

“My passion is the Corvette,” said Adam Blackwell, President of the Great Falls Corvette Club, “And then we’ve got a group of like-minded corvette owners here in town that all wanted to do a show for these great cars, pretty specific cars and a lot of interest in them.”



The Big Sky Corvette Meet will be in Great Falls around Memorial Day next year and over 140 cars are expected.

You can reach out to the Great Falls Corvette Club at 406 781 2694 or email greatfallscorvetteclub@gmail.com