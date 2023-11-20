Great Falls hosts 'Holiday Happenings Craft Show'

GREAT FALLS — The 37th Holiday Happenings Craft Show was at the Montana Expo Park this weekend. Dozens of vendors were set up throughout the arena, offering home made goods to help people get a head start on their holiday shopping.

Goods of all kinds, from homemade soap to handcrafted jewelry, were on sale. Many vendors are seasoned veterans of craft shows like this one, taking every opportunity they can to get out into the community with their work.

“Well, we love to sell of course, but probably the best part of the shows is getting to know the other vendors,” Gail Luhman, owner of Cool Water Jewelry said, “They’ve become like family to us, I know most of the people that are here.”

Local craft shows like this help the people of Montana show off their talents, as well as help kick off the holiday season by offering unique, one-of-a-kind gifts.

