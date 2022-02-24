Great Falls hosts 'Leap Into Science' program

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Public Library is helping kids learn about science, technology, engineering, art, and math in a fun way.

Thursday was third and final day of a "Leap Into Science" program at the library.

Each day, kids from two and a half to eight years old were able to do activities to help them learn about things like balance and wind.

The library partnered with The Franklin Institute and the University of Montana to offer the program.

"It is important because kids are actually natural scientists. That's kind of one of the big points of this program, that they are all scientists when they put on their observation goggles. So I think it's really important that we keep that going,” Great Falls Public Library Youth Services Librarian Rae McFadden said.

The library plans to bring the program back during Summer 2022 as well as bring back the STEAM Challenge Series for kids ages eight to 14.



