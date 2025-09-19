GREAT FALLS — The past is coming alive in Great Falls this week at the Montana State Genealogical Society (MSGS) welcomed family history enthusiasts from across the state for its 33rd annual conference. The three-day event drew researchers from across the state, all eager to deepen their knowledge and share their passion for uncovering stories of the past.

Brianna Juneau reports - watch the video:

Great Falls hosts Montana State Genealogical Society Conference

The MSGS, founded in 1989, connects genealogical societies and individuals across Montana, offering resources, publications, and history. Each fall, the society hosts its statewide conference to provide workshops, speakers, and knowledge for those dedicated to tracing family roots.

This year’s conference, held at the Heritage Inn, buzzed with energy as attendees compared research techniques and listened to speakers.

“There's an energy that we're just all excited,” said Stacey Corcino, the Great Falls Genealogical Society President. “It's more than collecting dates and places. It’s exciting to hunt for those records and pull all of that information together.”

Speaker’s topics ranged from history to research resources. Many attendees said the sessions gave them new tools to tackle old research roadblocks.

Jim Thompson, a member of genealogical society in Bozeman, has been attending these conferences for around 10 years. He explained, “I mean we all think that we've got a biggest resource in front of us, a computer, and we can find everything there. That's not the case. Sometimes you really have to go out and dig and, and this conference has given me quite a few new ways to do that research.”

Corcino added that the joy in doing this kind of research comes from the hunt. “Its like a puzzle. One minute you’re almost done tracking down a relative, the next you’re on a new pipeline.”

Beyond the speakers and the workshops, the conference fostered a sense of connection. Laughter and lively discussions filled the conference rooms as members swapped stories of breakthroughs and brick walls.

The Montana State Genealogical Society plans to continue its tradition next fall in Helena, once again giving Montanans a chance to learn, connect, and keep the stories of the families alive for generations to come.

