Great Falls house 'total loss' after early-morning fire

Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Great Falls early on Sunday, December 8, 2024. The fire happened at 1813 Sixth Avenue North.

No injuries reported in early-morning house fire

Great Falls Fire Rescue was called out at 6:24 a.m. and said in a news release that firefighters found a two-story home with fire engulfing the front of the house, with fire threatening the house directly to the east.

Firefighters tried to make entry through the front door of the house, but the fire was too intense and the structural integrity of the house was beginning to fail.

The GFFR battalion chief had all crews go “defensive," which means fighting the fire from the exterior of the house.

A second alarm was struck, calling back six off-duty firefighters and one off-duty battalion chief.

GFFR said that firefighters had to work "extremely hard" to get control of the fire as the house had balloon frame construction with different additions added onto it, which allowed for many hidden void spaces in the walls and ceiling.

All residents got out of the house safely, along with one dog. At this time, a pet cat is unaccounted for.

The house has been deemed a complete loss.

The occupants of the house have been put in contact with the American Red Cross for immediate needs.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family; it states:

Our great friend Amber and her 2 children have lost everything. They are all safe, but have lost all their lifelong belongings. They escaped with only what they were sleeping in. If any would like to help, please donate. Amber brings a smile to everyone she meets. It's time for us to smile back at her.

Click here if you would like to donate.

There is no word at this point on the suspected cause of the fire.

Great Falls Fire Rescue is continuing to investigate to determine the cause of the fire.

