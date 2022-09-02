Great Falls Ice Plex gears up for new season

The Great Falls Ice Plex has been busy raising ice and is preparing to open for the season.

The Great Falls Community Ice Foundation says it’s going much smoother than last year, where the cooling system wasn’t working, which delayed their opening.

This year, everything’s going according to plan.

They’re also continuing to raise money for a new concrete system to replace their current one, which uses sand. They’re about $500,000 away and are looking forward to Community Ice Day to kick the season off and welcome people back on the rink.

The Great Falls Americans hockey team have already started skating and will be present for the Community Ice Day to kick the season off.

“We’re excited this year because, knock on wood, everything is going really well with bringing the ice up,” said GFCIF vice-president Ryan Smith. “We’ve been busy getting it ready, you have start with flooding sand 24 hours a day, and we’re working to replaced it with concrete. The capital campaign is in full swing right now. We didn’t reach our goals this year, but thanks to several very generous donors, we’re a long way towards reaching that goal. I was up here earlier today and saw the Great Falls Americans were out there skating so good to see ice is back up and we’re ready.”

The Ice Day will be on September 11 from noon until 5 PM. The Ice Plex is located at 4001 29th Street SW; click here to visit the website .



TRENDING ARTICLES

