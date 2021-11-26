GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Ice Plex hosted a Thanksgiving “skate for free” event on Thursday.

It was the fourth year in a row for the event, and was sponsored by First Interstate Bank.

Great Falls Community Ice Foundation president Teresa Gunn explained, “A part of our mission is to have affordable ice activities for the whole community. Having an event like this on the holiday often brings up a lot of new people, and it’s also a way of us giving back to the community for supporting us over the years to have this fun event over the holiday."

She continued, “My favorite thing is just chatting with people as they come by and talking to them about our facilities and the community and getting to know people who like to come use the rink."

From December 15th through December 20th, the Heidelberg Lounge will sponsor a "Five Days of Christmas” raffle, with proceeds going to the Ice Plex capital campaign. Tickets are $5 each, or $20 for five tickets; click here for more information.

The foundation launched its capital campaign for the master plan improvements in January and the concrete floor was included in that long-range plan.