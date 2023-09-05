Great Falls Ice Plex prepares for the skating season

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Ice Plex is opening back up for the new skating season with lessons taught by the Great Falls Figure Skating Club.

While the name of the club can be deceiving, the Figure Skating Club runs the Learn to Skate Program, which offers lessons for skaters of all ages and skill levels who are interested in all sports that take place on the ice, including figure skating, hockey, and speed skating.

The nonprofit is one of the oldest figure skating clubs in the country, starting back in 1929 on Gibson Pond.

“I guess most people kind of wander into an ice rink for the first time for a public skating session,” said Jill Ahlbrecht, assistant skating director for the Great Falls Figure Skating Club, “and then they want to know like how to do it, how to get better. And so that’s where we come in.”

MTN News Jill Ahlbrecht

Ahlbrecht has been the assistant skating director for about a year and half in Great Falls and has nearly 40 years of figure skating experience. For Ahlbrecht, she could not be luckier.

“Teaching figure skating is my passion,” Ahlbrecht said, “It's the best job ever because I get to share what I love with skaters of all ages as young as two and three and I've had some students in their seventies before.”

Along with lessons, the Ice Plex will soon start up open skating sessions, where anyone can come and skate around the rink. The first open skate session takes place on Sunday, September 10th.

“We welcome everyone to come and give it a try,” Ahlbrecht said, “It’s my passion, I want to share it with you.”

"Learn to Skate" Friday classes start on September 8th, and the Monday classes start on September 11th. For more information, click here to visit the website.

The Ice Plex is located at 4001 29th Street SW; click here to visit the website.