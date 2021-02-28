Great Falls Lacrosse Club hosted a "Learn To Play" event for youth

GREAT FALLS — On Saturday afternoon, at the Great Falls Central Catholic High School gym, the Great Falls Lacrosse Club hosted a "Learn To Play" camp. While wearing masks and maintaining Covid guidelines, coaches and players of the Lacrosse Club taught the basics of the sport through fun, hands-on drills. The event was free for boys and girls ages 8 - 18.

“We usually host one every year, but we’ve always done it in like, August or September when the weather’s better so we can be outside, and the problem is that it’s a spring sport so you get these kids excited to play in August or September, and then they have to wait until March to show up and actually get to do anything lacrosse-wise,” said President of the Board, Jeremy Comstock.

Participants also learned how to join the Great Falls Lacrosse Club’s Youth Program; the 2021 season begins in April.

For more information, click here to visit the Great Falls Lacrosse website .