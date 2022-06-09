Watch
Great Falls LGBTQ Center is hosting 'Pride Month' events

Posted at 4:54 PM, Jun 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-09 20:58:16-04

GREAT FALLS — June is Pride Month and the Great Falls LGBTQ Center has some special events planned that you can be a part of to show your colors.

“It’s nice to have events to be able to be seen and know that there are other people in the community who are a part of the LGBTQ+ community. It’s so nice to know that we’re not alone and can celebrate who we are.” said James Bamfield, LGBTQ Center president.

He continued, “Great Falls is such a special place. To live in a community that cares and is accepting is a blessing, and that’s why we hold these Pride events so that everyone feels included and gets a sense of community.”

Scheduled Events

  • June 11, 11 am: Pride Picnic at Gibson Park
  • June 12, 7 pm: Pride Worship at Gibson Park
  • June 19, 4 pm: Pride Night at Centene Stadium. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the Center.
  • June 24, 6 pm: "Totally Gay! 80’s Prom" at Black Eagle Community Center. Click here to buy tickets.
  • June 25, 8 pm: Pride Patio Party at Kellergeist (300 1st Avenue South)

For more information, visit the LGBTQ Center website or Facebook page.

