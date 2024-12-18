Great Falls LGBTQ Center moves to a new space

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls LGBTQ Center is on the move. With a focus on creating a warm, welcoming, and inclusive environment for the LGBTQ+ community, the center has relocated to a new office space that better serves its members and programs.

A Safe Space for Connection and Growth

The center serves as a vital hub for LGBTQ+ individuals in Great Falls and surrounding areas, offering a variety of support groups, events, and opportunities for connection.

Noelle Lee, President of the Board for the Great Falls LGBTQ Center, shared the center’s mission:

“We provide a safe space for events and gatherings for LGBTQ+ people in the Great Falls community and surrounding areas,” Lee explained. “We have support groups for parents of teens coming out, a teen group, and a young adult group that is meant to be inclusive. We’re also working towards larger events where we can connect with the community and support other marginalized groups like ours.”

Why the Move?

Previously, the center occupied a larger space within the same building. However, the team felt a change was needed to better align with their goals.

“We really wanted a space that fit our needs a little bit more,” Lee said. “We had a lot of extra space in the other one that we think someone else in the building could probably utilize. We wanted something where we could build a much more cozy feeling where people felt more invited... And it’s a little more affordable.”

The new space offers the opportunity to create a welcoming and intimate environment, encouraging members to feel at home.

Plans for the New Space

The LGBTQ Center has exciting plans to transform the new office into a vibrant community hub.

“So our big chalkboard wall is going to have brick wallpaper up where people can sign their names and stuff, kind of like an homage to pride being a riot the first time with the brick being thrown,” Lee described. “We plan to have a lounge space, gaming tables, and we just really want people to feel like when they walk in, they’re in their own living room. They can hang out with everybody, enjoy maybe a cup of coffee, and meet other like-minded people.”

The new space will also feature a library where visitors can check out books, offering educational resources to both the community and those looking to learn more about LGBTQ+ topics.

Grand Opening on New Year's Eve

The Great Falls LGBTQ Center will officially open its new doors on New Year’s Eve at 7 p.m., kicking off with a celebratory holiday bash. Fittingly, the first group to use the space will be the center’s teen group—a group that holds a special place in Lee’s heart.

“For me, they’re the heart of what we’re doing,” Lee shared. “It’s the young people that I feel we’re supporting the most, either through support groups for their parents or for themselves. So I’m really excited to see them bring the space to life.”

Looking Forward

The new space marks an exciting chapter for the Great Falls LGBTQ Center as it continues to serve as a beacon of support, inclusion, and community for LGBTQ+ individuals and allies. Whether through cozy hangouts, educational opportunities, or large-scale events, the center’s goal is clear: to create a place where everyone feels seen, heard, and welcomed.

To contact the Great Falls LGBTQ center, click here to visit the website.