Great Falls library adds ham radio instruction books

GREAT FALLS — For those interested in talking to the International Space Station, connecting with people across the globe, or preparing for emergencies, ham radio is an exciting and valuable hobby. Thanks to a recent grant, the Great Falls Public Library now offers a full set of instructional books to help aspiring radio operators get started.

A New Resource for the Community

“Once you become a member of the Great Falls Public Library with your card, you have unlimited access to the resources,” said Sarah Cawley from the library. “You can check out as many as you want.”

The collection includes three books: the Technician, General, and Amateur Extra study guides, which correspond to the three licensing levels offered by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

“We help administer those tests to people that are interested to help them get going on this journey,” explained John Ross, Vice President of the Great Falls Masonic Radio Club.

For now, the books will be available in the new book section before moving to the nonfiction collection upstairs.

Why Ham Radio?

People take up ham radio for various reasons, from emergency preparedness to global communication.

“Disaster preparedness is a very big aspect of this radio service,” Ross said. “But talking to the International Space Station, relaying messages through satellites, talking to people around the world by different modes—Morse code, digital programs, or by voice—are all possible.”

Expanding Access Across Montana

The books were funded through a grant that helped multiple libraries across the state obtain copies.

“We applied for a grant, and several libraries in the state showed interest,” Ross said. “Great Falls will have a set on the shelf and another for the bookmobile. Cascade Library, Malmstrom Air Force Base, and Fairfield are also receiving copies.”

Future Educational Opportunities

If there is enough community interest, the Great Falls Public Library is open to hosting educational events to help people understand the benefits of ham radio.

“If people want a program about how to go through this information or what ham radio means and how it can be helpful to the community, then yes, we will definitely do that,” Cawley said. “Being able to publicly access this now just opens up the opportunities for our community.”

Ross encourages people to give ham radio a try.

“It’s a really fun hobby,” he said. “It’s just a very fun hobby.”

