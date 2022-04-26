Great Falls library director wins YWCA "Salute To Women" award

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Public Library announced on Monday, April 25, 2022, that library director Susie McIntyre has been honored with the Great Falls YWCA's 2022 "Salute To Women" award.

The award recognizes six exceptional women from Great Falls for supporting the YWCA's mission of eliminating racism and empowering women.

A news release from the library states:

In both her personal life and professional career, Susie McIntyre aspires toward service and social justice. From volunteering every Sunday making soup and serving the less advantaged in our community to teaching self defense classes for young women, Susie McIntyre gives much of her very limited free time to helping others. During her tenure as Library Director, she has played a central role in organizing and supporting a long list of social justice events, including No More Violence Week, Native American Heritage Month, and Black Heritage Evening, among others. She is also one of the founding organizers for our local Juneteenth Celebration, and she is the lead advocate responsible for creating the Alma Smith Jacobs Diversity Equity and Inclusion Award. Susie McIntyre's actions reveal her sincere desire to make Great Falls a better place for ALL people.

The six honorees will be recognized at the 30th annual YWCA "Salute To Women" dinner celebration at The Newberry on Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls on April 29 at 6 pm.

Tickets can be bought at the YWCA (220 2nd Street North).

We do not yet know the names of the other five honorees.



