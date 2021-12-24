Great Falls library hosts Sun River Robotics Team event

GREAT FALLS — Unlike many libraries, the Great Falls Public Library has more to offer than just being a place with books, and it recently hosted some hands-on robotics experiences with the Sun River Robotics Team.

The event took place in the Cordingley Room, and was for kids of all ages.

Kids got the chance to learn about competition robots and tools such as electronics, sensing, as well as using computing components to design, operate, and test robots.

The purpose of the event was to educate kids who are interested in the STEM field and apply their math and science skills to the real world while programming mobile robots to perform assigned tasks.

Sun River Valley science coach Chuck Merja explained, "We use some pretty sophisticated stuff. Robot vision to see the difference between a white ball and a yellow cube. I mean it's easy for us humans to do that, not so easy for a robot to do that. But these high school kids and junior high kids are doing it and doing it quite well."

The Sun River Robotics Team are currently in the middle of competition season and will aim to win their fourth championship at the "FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics Competition Championship, which will take place in Houston Texas in March of 2022.