Great Falls library is hosting a "nano exhibit"

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Public Library is hosting a "nano-exhibit," an interactive display that is meant to help people understand nano-particles, how they act, and how they can be used.

The library used a grant to get the exhibit from the Spectrum Discovery Center in Missoula.

It opened in late November and will be there for about six months before returning to Missoula

Library director Susie McIntyre said, "This was the one that Spectrum had available and we are all about sharing information with people. Nano-technology is really fascinating.”

She added that the library is working to bring in more exhibits in the future.

