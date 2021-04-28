Great Falls library is hosting a "Make Way For Ducklings" event

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Public Library has created a "walk and read" event for families.

Using the children's book "Make Way For Ducklings" as inspiration, families can navigate a path from the library parking lot to Gibson Park. Along the path will be poles with signs highlighting passages from the book.

Library spokesperson Katie Richmond explained, "We are very excited for 'Make Way For Ducklings’ because of course all of the ducks just got put back in Gibson Park just a short while ago, and we are expecting that there will be some ducklings."

The event begins April 29th and runs through May 4th.

As part of the week-long event, the library will host a special story-time on Saturday, May 1st, with a duckling-themed event at the band-shell at Gibson Park. It begins at 10:30 a.m. and is open to all; click here for the Facebook Event page.

The Great Falls Public Library is at 301 2nd Avenue North. For more information, call 406-453-0349, or click here to visit the website .