Great Falls library is hosting free summer concerts

The Great Falls Public Library will host a free concert on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, featuring the Great Falls-based Western act Pollo Loco from 7 pm to 9 pm.

The concert is one of several in the library's Summer Music Series.

The band features Lonnie Johnson on lead guitar/vocals, Chuck Fulcher on bass/vocals, and Jeff Christiansen on rhythm guitar/vocals.

In 2016, the band took first place at the Red Ants Pants Festival "Emerging Artist Competition," as well, in White Sulphur Springs. On the band's website, it states, "Since 1989, their impeccable three-part harmonies have been rattling the rafters! They'll take you back to the days of Gene and Roy, bringing warmth to the classic western songs they sing.

The next concerts will be Brandon Hale and the Dirty Shame on July 16; Supaman on July 23; Little Jane and the Pistol Whips on August 6; The Lucky Valentines on August 13; John Floridis on August 20; and Sally Jo and Friends Blue Grass on August 27.



The concerts will also feature food trucks. A news release from the library says that people will need to bring their own blankets or chairs to these events.

The concerts will be in the small park behind the library (301 Second Avenue North). In the event of bad weather, the performances will take place in the Cordingley Room.

For more information, call 406.453.0349.

More upcoming events in Great Falls:

THURSDAY JULY 4: The annual Independence Day Parade in downtown Great Falls begins at 11 a.m. and the route runs from First Avenue South to Eighth Street, north to Central Avenue, and then heads west to Park Drive and disbands in Margaret Park (north of the Civic Center). As a safety precaution, everyone is reminded to remain behind the rope markers and avoid crossing the parade route, and to not park vehicles along the parade route. For more information about the parade, contact Lola Galloway at 406-750-4721.

THURSDAY JULY 4: Downtown Great Falls will host a “4th of July Hootenanny” featuring live music from country music star Rodney Atkins. The event runs from 1pm until 5pm at and around the intersection of Central Avenue and Fifth Street. The street festival will shut down several blocks of downtown. Food, beverage, and alcohol vendors will be available. For more information, contact tianna@enbarmt.com.

4th of July Hootenanny

THURSDAY JULY 4: The People's Park & Recreation Foundation will present the community fireworks display. The best viewing of the community fireworks display will be at Elk's-Riverside Park (River Drive North between Central and Sixthth Street) and will begin at around 10:15 pm (when it gets dark) from West Bank Park. West Bank Park will be closed all day for the pyrotechnics to set up the display. Parking is available at Gibson Park.

FRIDAY JULY 12: Come enjoy a free Movie In The Park at Gibson Park. The movie this time is "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire," the fifth film in the supernatural comedy "Ghostbusters" franchise. The movie will begin a little before 9:30 pm (as soon as it is dark enough) near the bandshell. The family-friendly event will also include fun activities including face painting (7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.). There will be snacks available for purchase at the Snack Shack. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a movie under the stars.

